abrdn plc Purchases 11,504 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.90%.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

