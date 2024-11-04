Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

AEIS opened at $109.57 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,335,000 after acquiring an additional 73,028 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

