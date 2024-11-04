Agios Pharmaceuticals’ (AGIO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partners lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2,051.38%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $988,346.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,764 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,851 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 388,381 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

