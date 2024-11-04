Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $53.28.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2,051.38%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 388,381 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 307.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 855,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,416,000 after buying an additional 62,153 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

