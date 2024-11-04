Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $44.87 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2,051.38%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 554.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

