Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $20.11 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74.
Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
