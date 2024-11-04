Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $20.11 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

