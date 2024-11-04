Albemarle (ALB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:ALB opened at $98.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.85. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $153.54.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.25%.
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
