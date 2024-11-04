Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,314,595.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian R. Smith sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,597,489.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,454,392.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,496.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at $16,314,595.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,648,416 shares of company stock worth $113,920,758 in the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,316,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alkami Technology by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 392,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alkami Technology by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.