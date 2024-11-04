Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 273.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,157,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at $11,935,366.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $666,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,157,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,935,366.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,360 shares of company stock valued at $35,476,660 in the last three months. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the software’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,522,551 shares of the software’s stock valued at $240,929,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,572 shares of the software’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

