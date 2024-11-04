Amazon.com FY2024 EPS Forecast Increased by William Blair

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.02.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $197.93 on Monday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $136.47 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

