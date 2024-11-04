Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,677,000 after buying an additional 654,908 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $197.93 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.47 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

