Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.02.

AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $136.47 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 38,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 15,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

