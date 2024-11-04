Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.02.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $136.47 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.82 and its 200-day moving average is $183.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Amazon.com by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,677,000 after buying an additional 654,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

