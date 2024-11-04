Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.02.

Shares of AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $136.47 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 38,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 15,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

