Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $236.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $230.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.02.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.77. Amazon.com has a one year low of $136.47 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total transaction of $1,716,551.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,656.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

