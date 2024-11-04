American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of AFG opened at $127.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.62 and a one year high of $138.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.75.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

