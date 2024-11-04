American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.72 million during the quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.