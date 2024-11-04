Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

AMGN opened at $319.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen has a 52 week low of $260.52 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.47 and a 200-day moving average of $315.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $4,772,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in Amgen by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

