Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,385 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 583.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,176,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 1,858,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,758.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,894,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after buying an additional 1,792,277 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,993,000 after buying an additional 1,477,084 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 141.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,037,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,489 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.