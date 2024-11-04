Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$11.83

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CG. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Down 7.5 %

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D'orazio sold 29,388 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.32. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$386.27 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

