Analysts Set Expectations for AXIS Capital FY2024 Earnings

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a report released on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $10.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.60. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.73 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share.

AXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

NYSE AXS opened at $79.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,909,000 after acquiring an additional 152,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,538,000 after purchasing an additional 213,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,928,000 after purchasing an additional 545,546 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,417,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,144,000 after purchasing an additional 157,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8,717.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,172,000 after buying an additional 1,345,811 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

