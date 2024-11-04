Analysts Set GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) PT at $54.85

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $35.87 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GlobalFoundries will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,687 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after buying an additional 68,626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after buying an additional 77,581 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 544,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 112,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 257,749 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

