AnaptysBio’s (ANAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company's stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $594.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.24.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,333.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,517,354. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $189,333.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936 in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 81.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

