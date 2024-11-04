Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $65.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

