Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
Insider Transactions at Applied Digital
Institutional Trading of Applied Digital
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $60,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
Applied Digital Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:APLD opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 88.87% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Applied Digital Company Profile
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.