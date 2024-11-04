Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,783. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $724,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter worth $60,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 88.87% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

