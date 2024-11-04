AppLovin (APP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect AppLovin to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. AppLovin has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AppLovin Trading Down 3.5 %

APP stock opened at $163.53 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $174.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at $31,728,387.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at $88,121,489.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at $31,728,387.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

