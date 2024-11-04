On October 29, 2024, APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: APXIU) received a notice from the Staff at The Nasdaq Stock Market, stating that the Compliance Plan presented by the company was not accepted. This notice followed a prior written communication on September 4, 2024, from Nasdaq, which highlighted that the company was no longer compliant with the Nasdaq Global Market’s continued listing criteria as the aggregate market value of its outstanding warrants fell below $1 million.
The Compliance Plan was designed to address this non-compliance and regain adherence to Listing Rule 5452(b)(C) of Nasdaq, which necessitates maintaining an aggregate market value of outstanding warrants at or above $1 million. However, the Staff determined that the evidence provided by the company was insufficient to demonstrate the plan’s feasibility by the deadline of December 6, 2024. This failure led to the initiation of procedures by the Staff to delist the company’s warrants and units from Nasdaq due to non-compliance.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, as detailed in the company’s SEC filings. APx Acquisition Corp. I underlines its commitment to updates in compliance with regulatory requirements and pledges to abide by the law, as mandated.
Contact:
APx Acquisition Corp. I
714 Westview Avenue, Nashville, TN 37205
Telephone: (202) 465-5882
Email: [email protected]
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read APx Acquisition Corp. I’s 8K filing here.
APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than APx Acquisition Corp. I
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand