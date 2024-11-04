ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

