ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

