Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $607.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,254.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,254.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 19,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $460,674.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,934.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock worth $671,324. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 82.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

