Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASUR

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,753.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 281,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,574 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.