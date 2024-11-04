AudioCodes (AUDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.86. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About AudioCodes

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

