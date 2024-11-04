Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AUR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

NASDAQ AUR opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 24.0% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

