Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AUR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 24.0% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
