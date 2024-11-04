Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,747 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.57% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company's stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

