AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $5.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several research firms have commented on AXTI. Northland Securities lowered their price target on AXT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AXT by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.98 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

