Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

ADXS opened at $0.03 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

