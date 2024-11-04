Bandwidth’s (BAND) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Bandwidth stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.50. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.05 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,135.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,525 shares of company stock worth $146,548 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 143.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

