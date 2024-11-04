Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Price

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

