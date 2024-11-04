Barings BDC (BBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barings BDC

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.