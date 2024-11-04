Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.97. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,552.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 172.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.