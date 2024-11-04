Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCYC opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.77. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,032.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $102,040. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,028,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,418 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.