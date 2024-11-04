BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BLFS opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.88.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,097.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $232,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,428.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $645,105 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,592,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,876,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 92,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,579,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,841,000 after buying an additional 88,840 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

