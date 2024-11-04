Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Downgraded by Baird R W to Hold

Baird R W cut shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). Blackbaud had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 18.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,261 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $192,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,180.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $192,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,180.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,193 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 5.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 306.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 46.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 99.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.