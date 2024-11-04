Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

