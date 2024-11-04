bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 567.29% and a negative return on equity of 207.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 152.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,144 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

