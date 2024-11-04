BMO Capital Markets Cuts Veren (TSE:VRN) Price Target to C$11.00

Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Veren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veren from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.89.

Veren Price Performance

Veren Announces Dividend

VRN opened at C$6.94 on Friday. Veren has a fifty-two week low of C$6.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

