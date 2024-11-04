Booking FY2024 EPS Estimate Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $176.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $180.03. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $177.79 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,680.18.

Booking Trading Up 1.6 %

BKNG stock opened at $4,749.11 on Monday. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,756.39 and a 1-year high of $4,856.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,136.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3,886.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.