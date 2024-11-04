Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

