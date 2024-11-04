Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter.
Borr Drilling Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.61.
Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Borr Drilling
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.