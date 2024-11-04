Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EAT. Argus downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $104.92 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,774.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 32,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

