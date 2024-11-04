Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,328.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.8% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 310.0% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 104.0% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 39.5% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 89.7% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $168.92 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

